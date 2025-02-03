Ty Dellandrea Injury: Game-time decision versus Habs

Dellandrea (upper body) will be a game-time call against Montreal on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dellandrea is currently mired in a 38-game goal drought, during which he has generated a meager 23 shots. While the forward has decent value in banger formats given his ability to dish out hits -- he's registered 99 of them in 41 outings -- his offensive upside is extremely limited.