Ty Dellandrea Injury: Inks two-year contract

Dellandrea (lower body) signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract with the Sharks on Friday.

Dellandrea has two goals, 11 points, 18 PIM, 44 shots, 117 hits and 36 blocks in 2025-26. He hasn't played since Jan. 6 because of a lower-body injury. Dellandrea is in the final season of a two-year, $2.6 million contract and was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer.