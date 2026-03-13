Ty Dellandrea headshot

Ty Dellandrea Injury: Inks two-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Dellandrea (lower body) signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract with the Sharks on Friday.

Dellandrea has two goals, 11 points, 18 PIM, 44 shots, 117 hits and 36 blocks in 2025-26. He hasn't played since Jan. 6 because of a lower-body injury. Dellandrea is in the final season of a two-year, $2.6 million contract and was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Ty Dellandrea
San Jose Sharks
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