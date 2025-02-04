Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Dellandrea headshot

Ty Dellandrea Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Dellandrea (upper body) won't play against Montreal on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dellandrea will miss his fourth straight game. However, he is close to returning to the lineup, and his next chance to play will be Thursday against Vancouver. Dellandrea has one goal, four assists, 27 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 99 hits through 41 appearances this season.

Ty Dellandrea
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now