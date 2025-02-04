Ty Dellandrea Injury: Not ready to return

Dellandrea (upper body) won't play against Montreal on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dellandrea will miss his fourth straight game. However, he is close to returning to the lineup, and his next chance to play will be Thursday against Vancouver. Dellandrea has one goal, four assists, 27 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 99 hits through 41 appearances this season.