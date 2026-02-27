Ty Dellandrea Injury: Resumes skating

Dellandrea (lower body) skated by himself while wearing equipment Friday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Dellandrea also skated on his own without equipment earlier in the week. He's clearly making progress, but Dellandrea will almost certainly have to get into a practice and take contact before drawing back into the lineup, so his return likely isn't imminent. The 25-year-old has two goals, 11 points, 18 PIM and 117 hits in 42 appearances in 2025-26. He was last in the lineup Jan. 6.