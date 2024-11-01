Ty Dellandrea Injury: Still day-to-day

Dellandrea (upper body) remains day-to-day, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Friday.

Dellandrea did skate on the fourth line during Friday's practice, but it seems his status for Saturday's game against Vancouver remains uncertain. He has one goal, two PIM, six shots and 24 hits in nine outings with the Sharks in 2024-25. If Dellandrea is able to play Saturday, then Danil Gushchin might be a healthy scratch.