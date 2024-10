Dellandrea (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Dellandrea missed Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah and will sit out at least the next three games following his placement on the IR list. He has earned one goal, six shots on net and 24 hits across nine appearances this season. Klim Kostin and Givani Smith will likely split time in the bottom six during Dellandrea's absence.