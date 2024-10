Dellandrea has been ruled out for Monday's game against Utah due to an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dellandrea appeared in each of the Sharks' first nine games of the season, recording a goal and 24 hits while averaging 12:34 of ice time. He's considered day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, while Givani Smith will likely enter the lineup in Dellandrea's absence.