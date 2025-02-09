Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Dellandrea headshot

Ty Dellandrea News: Earns helper against old team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Dellandrea logged an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Dellandrea was able to get on the scoresheet against his old team, but the Stars were far stronger on the whole. This was his second game back after missing four contests due to an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old forward is up to six points, 28 shots on net, 102 hits, 31 PIM, 31 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 43 outings in a bottom-six role this season.

Ty Dellandrea
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now