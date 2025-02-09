Ty Dellandrea News: Earns helper against old team

Dellandrea logged an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Dellandrea was able to get on the scoresheet against his old team, but the Stars were far stronger on the whole. This was his second game back after missing four contests due to an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old forward is up to six points, 28 shots on net, 102 hits, 31 PIM, 31 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 43 outings in a bottom-six role this season.