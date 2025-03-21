Fantasy Hockey
Ty Dellandrea News: Ends point drought with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Dellandrea logged a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Dellandrea snapped an 11-game point drought when he set up William Eklund's first-period tally. The 24-year-old Dellandrea has not done much on offense in 2024-25, but his play as a defensive forward in the bottom six has helped him stay in the lineup regularly. He's now at seven points, 40 shots on net, 145 hits, 38 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 55 appearances this season.

