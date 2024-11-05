Fantasy Hockey
Ty Dellandrea News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Dellandrea (hand) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Dellandrea will occupy a bottom-six role following his four-game absence. He has one goal, six shots on net, five blocked shots and 24 hits over nine outings this campaign. With Dellandrea and Macklin Celebrini (hip) back in the lineup, Ethan Cardwell and Daniil Gushchin will return to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

