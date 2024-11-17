Ty Dellandrea News: Lends helper in shootout loss

Dellandrea logged an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Dellandrea snapped an 11-game drought with the helper. He missed four contests in that span due to a hand injury. The 24-year-old forward has been a middle-six regular when healthy, but he has just two points to go with 16 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-5 rating over 15 appearances. That's not enough offense to justify a roster spot on most fantasy squads.