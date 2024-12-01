Ty Dellandrea News: Notches assist in win

Dellandrea produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Dellandrea snapped his six-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old forward is up to four points, 21 shots on net and 54 hits through 23 appearances this season, and he missed four games due to a hand injury. He hasn't been scratched, but he also hasn't been that productive when he plays. Dellandrea is likely to remain in a bottom-six role, giving him limited scoring upside.