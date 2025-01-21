Ty Dellandrea News: Picks up helper in loss

Dellandrea logged an assist and six hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

This was Dellandrea's sixth straight game in the lineup, and he was able to earn his first point since Nov. 30. The 24-year-old has mostly been limited to bottom-six usage this season, though he's averaged 12:38 of ice time during his current stint in the lineup compared to 11:56 per game overall. He has just five points with 96 hits, 29 blocked shots, 27 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 39 appearances.