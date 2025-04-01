Ty Dellandrea News: Puts up helper in shootout loss

Dellandrea notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Dellandrea has a modest two helpers over his last six games, but it's better than the 11-game point drought that preceded this stretch. The 24-year-old is holding down a bottom-six spot in the lineup and should stay there through the end of the season. He's contributed just eight points with 42 shots on net, 151 hits, 47 PIM, 40 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 60 appearances this season.