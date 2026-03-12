Ty Emberson headshot

Ty Emberson Injury: Being evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Emberson (undisclosed) has returned to Edmonton for evaluation, the team announced Thursday.

Emberson left Tuesday's game against Colorado because of the injury. He won't play Thursday in Dallas and also isn't expected to be available Friday in St. Louis. Spencer Stastney is projected to draw into the lineup due to Emberson's absence.

Ty Emberson
Edmonton Oilers
