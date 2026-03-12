Ty Emberson Injury: Being evaluated
Emberson (undisclosed) has returned to Edmonton for evaluation, the team announced Thursday.
Emberson left Tuesday's game against Colorado because of the injury. He won't play Thursday in Dallas and also isn't expected to be available Friday in St. Louis. Spencer Stastney is projected to draw into the lineup due to Emberson's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Emberson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Emberson See More