Ty Emberson Injury: Leaves game Tuesday
Emberson (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
Emberson had two hits in 5:35 of ice time, but it's not exactly clear when he was injured. If he can't play Thursday versus the Stars, Spencer Stastney will likely get back into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Emberson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Emberson See More