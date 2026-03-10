Ty Emberson headshot

Ty Emberson Injury: Leaves game Tuesday

Published on March 10, 2026

Emberson (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Emberson had two hits in 5:35 of ice time, but it's not exactly clear when he was injured. If he can't play Thursday versus the Stars, Spencer Stastney will likely get back into the lineup.

Ty Emberson
Edmonton Oilers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Emberson See More
