Ty Emberson Injury: Not playing Sunday

Emberson (undisclosed) participated in the morning skate, but he won't play against Nashville on Sunday, per Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site.

Emberson could return "within the week," according to head coach Kris Knoblauch, but it's unclear if the 25-year-old defenseman will be ready to play against San Jose on Tuesday. Emberson has registered two goals, 12 points, 37 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and 88 hits across 60 appearances this season.