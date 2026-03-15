Ty Emberson headshot

Ty Emberson Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Emberson (undisclosed) participated in the morning skate, but he won't play against Nashville on Sunday, per Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site.

Emberson could return "within the week," according to head coach Kris Knoblauch, but it's unclear if the 25-year-old defenseman will be ready to play against San Jose on Tuesday. Emberson has registered two goals, 12 points, 37 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and 88 hits across 60 appearances this season.

Ty Emberson
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Emberson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Emberson See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
6 days ago