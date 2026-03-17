Ty Emberson Injury: Out again Tuesday
Emberson (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Sharks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Emberson is expected to return at some point this week. The 25-year-old defenseman is set miss his fourth straight contest. Once he returns, he'll likely compete with Spencer Stastney for playing time.
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