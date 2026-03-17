Ty Emberson headshot

Ty Emberson Injury: Out again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Emberson (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Sharks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Emberson is expected to return at some point this week. The 25-year-old defenseman is set miss his fourth straight contest. Once he returns, he'll likely compete with Spencer Stastney for playing time.

Ty Emberson
Edmonton Oilers
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