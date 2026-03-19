Ty Emberson Injury: Won't play Thursday

Emberson (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Panthers but could return to action over the weekend, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

The 25-year-old continues to deal with an unspecified issue and will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game, but head coach Kris Knoblauch's suggestion that Emberson is a possibility for Saturday's game against the Lightning suggests that he's on the cusp of returning. Emberson has appeared in seven games since the Olympic break, recording a goal, eight hits, seven blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 14:35 of ice time.