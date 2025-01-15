Fantasy Hockey
Ty Emberson headshot

Ty Emberson News: Adds assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Emberson recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Emberson has two helpers over his last three contests. The 24-year-old defenseman continues to hold down a regular role on the Oilers' third pairing, and he appears to have a bit more security in the lineup than Troy Stecher or Josh Brown. For the season, Emberson is up to seven helpers, 35 shots on net, 62 hits, 60 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across 42 appearances.

Ty Emberson
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
