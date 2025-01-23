Ty Emberson News: Contributes helper

Emberson logged an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Emberson has three helpers over 11 outings in January, matching his output for all of December. The 24-year-old defenseman doesn't get a lot of chances to chip in from the third pairing, but he's been in the lineup steadily since late October. Emberson has eight assists, 38 shots on net, 70 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 46 games.