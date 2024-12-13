Ty Emberson News: Garners helper in win

Emberson logged a shorthanded assist and five PIM in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

Emberson helped out on a Connor Brown goal at 1:55 of the second period. This came after Emberson fought Jakub Lauko in the opening frame. Emberson has two helpers over his last six outings, and he's at three assists, 27 shots on net, 39 hits, 33 blocked shots and 14 PIM through 27 contests overall. He remains firmly in a bottom-four role for the Oilers.