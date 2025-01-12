Fantasy Hockey
Ty Emberson headshot

Ty Emberson News: Logs helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Emberson posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper was Emberson's first point over five outings in January. He remains in a bottom-six role, but he doesn't look to be in danger of being scratched, as it has often been Troy Stecher or Josh Brown exiting the lineup instead. Emberson has produced six assists, 57 hits, 56 blocked shots, 34 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances this season.

