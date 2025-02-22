Ty Emberson News: Produces assist in loss

Emberson notched an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Emberson snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old blueliner remains limited to a third-pairing role, and he's at 10 assists through 54 contests. That matches his point total from 30 games with the Sharks last season -- he's also averaged 14:50 of ice time in his first year with the Oilers, which explains a large amount of his drop in production. He's added 83 hits, 72 blocked shots, 45 shots on net and a plus-2 rating.