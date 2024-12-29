Ty Emberson News: Records assist in overtime loss

Emberson logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Emberson has earned three assists over his last 12 games. That's not a great rate of production, but it's passable for a bottom-four defenseman. The 24-year-old has a total of four helpers, 29 shots on net, 48 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 33 contests this season, so he's not much of a factor in most fantasy formats.