Ty Emberson News: Sets up empty-netter

Emberson logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Emberson has a helper in two of the last three games, but he picked up just three assists over 13 outings in December. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to five assists, 31 shots on net, 53 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 35 contests this season. The Oilers don't have an extra healthy defenseman on the roster, so Emberson's bottom-four spot in the lineup is likely safe for the foreseeable future.