Ty Emberson News: Snags first helper with new team

Emberson posted an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Emberson had the secondary helper on a Brett Kulak tally in the third period. The assist was Emberson's first point as an Oiler, and he's added 20 hits, 12 blocked shots, 15 shots on net, seven PIM and a minus-4 rating while filling a bottom-four role. For now, he's holding onto a spot in the lineup over Troy Stecher, but Emberson's grip on that spot is tenuous at best since he hasn't stood out in any area this season.