Ty Mueller News: Logs three points in AHL win

Mueller scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Abbotsford's 5-3 win over Ontario on Monday.

Mueller is up to 26 points in 44 contests this season, a pace nearly identical to the 39 points he had in 64 regular-season outings in 2024-25. The 22-year-old forward has picked up six points over his last four games. Mueller's played well recently, but he's still awaiting his first call-up of the campaign.