Ty Mueller News: Nets lone goal in loss

Mueller scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Mueller's goal was his first point in six games since his April 1 call-up. The 23-year-old added two shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and two PIM while seeing bottom-six minutes. It was a decent audition for Mueller, who also produced 35 points in 59 AHL outings prior to his call-up. He could compete for a bottom-six job in training camp in the fall.