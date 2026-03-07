Ty Mueller News: Two goals Saturday

Mueller scored twice in AHL Abbotsford's 4-0 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Mueller was nearly called up Friday, but he ultimately remains in the AHL since the Canucks didn't sell off as many forwards as expected at the trade deadline. In the AHL this season, he has 13 goals and 30 points over 50 appearances. Mueller may still get a look later in the campaign, especially if injuries pile up in Vancouver.