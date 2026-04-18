Ty Nelson headshot

Ty Nelson News: Racks up four points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Nelson scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-4 win over San Diego on Saturday.

With the effort, Nelson has a career-high 35 points over 63 appearances this season in his second AHL campaign. He had gone five contests without a point prior to Saturday. Nelson is still waiting for a chance to make his NHL debut, but he could get a look if the Kraken don't add to their defense in the offseason.

Ty Nelson
Seattle Kraken
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