Ty Nelson News: Racks up four points in AHL win
Nelson scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-4 win over San Diego on Saturday.
With the effort, Nelson has a career-high 35 points over 63 appearances this season in his second AHL campaign. He had gone five contests without a point prior to Saturday. Nelson is still waiting for a chance to make his NHL debut, but he could get a look if the Kraken don't add to their defense in the offseason.
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