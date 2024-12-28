Fantasy Hockey
Ty Smith News: Back in NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Smith was called up from AHL Chicago on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

The Hurricanes had only six defensemen on their roster before Smith was recalled. Smith last played in the NHL during the 2022-23 campaign with Pittsburgh, scoring once and adding three helpers in nine regular-season games. Smith had three goals and 10 points in 13 AHL appearances before his recall. He will likely be the seventh defenseman against the Devils on Saturday.

Ty Smith
Carolina Hurricanes
