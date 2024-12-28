Ty Smith News: Back in NHL

Smith was called up from AHL Chicago on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

The Hurricanes had only six defensemen on their roster before Smith was recalled. Smith last played in the NHL during the 2022-23 campaign with Pittsburgh, scoring once and adding three helpers in nine regular-season games. Smith had three goals and 10 points in 13 AHL appearances before his recall. He will likely be the seventh defenseman against the Devils on Saturday.