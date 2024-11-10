Ty Smith News: Brought up Sunday

Smith was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday.

It's unclear if Carolina is dealing with an injury to one of its blueliners, but Smith will serve as the club's seventh defenseman for the time being. The 24-year-old has registered two assists through three games with AHL Chicago in 2024-25. The former first-round selection by New Jersey in 2018 hasn't made an appearance in the NHL since the 2022-23 campaign with Pittsburgh.