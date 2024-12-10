Ty Smith News: Headed down to minors

Smith was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Smith's demotion is a little curious, as it will leave the Canes without an emergency depth option on the blue line ahead of Tuesday's matchup with San Jose. The 24-year-old defenseman has yet to make an appearance for Carolina, with his last NHL game coming back in 2022-23 when he was with Pittsburgh. This likely won't be the last time Smith is moved between the NHL and AHL this year.