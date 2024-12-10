Fantasy Hockey
Ty Smith headshot

Ty Smith News: Headed down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Smith was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Smith's demotion is a little curious, as it will leave the Canes without an emergency depth option on the blue line ahead of Tuesday's matchup with San Jose. The 24-year-old defenseman has yet to make an appearance for Carolina, with his last NHL game coming back in 2022-23 when he was with Pittsburgh. This likely won't be the last time Smith is moved between the NHL and AHL this year.

Ty Smith
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
