Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Smith headshot

Ty Smith News: Hits waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Smith was placed on waivers Saturday, per PuckPedia.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Smith stayed with the Hurricanes to play in Sunday's matchup versus Anaheim if he doesn't get claimed. He has played in the last eight games, and Carolina doesn't have any extra defenders on the roster due to the absence of Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body). The 24-year-old Smith has one goal, one assist, 14 shots on net, five blocked shots and two hits in eight NHL appearances this season.

Ty Smith
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now