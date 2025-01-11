Ty Smith News: Hits waivers

Smith was placed on waivers Saturday, per PuckPedia.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Smith stayed with the Hurricanes to play in Sunday's matchup versus Anaheim if he doesn't get claimed. He has played in the last eight games, and Carolina doesn't have any extra defenders on the roster due to the absence of Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body). The 24-year-old Smith has one goal, one assist, 14 shots on net, five blocked shots and two hits in eight NHL appearances this season.