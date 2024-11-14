Fantasy Hockey
Ty Smith headshot

Ty Smith News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 2:26pm

Smith was summoned from AHL Chicago on Thursday.

Smith hasn't appeared in a game with Carolina, but he has been a healthy scratch on seven occasions with the Hurricanes this season. He also has three assists in four outings with the Wolves in 2024-25. Although he's back with Carolina, he figures to serve as the team's seventh defenseman, which means he's unlikely to draw into the lineup unless there's an injury.

Ty Smith
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
