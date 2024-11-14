Ty Smith News: Up from AHL
Smith was summoned from AHL Chicago on Thursday.
Smith hasn't appeared in a game with Carolina, but he has been a healthy scratch on seven occasions with the Hurricanes this season. He also has three assists in four outings with the Wolves in 2024-25. Although he's back with Carolina, he figures to serve as the team's seventh defenseman, which means he's unlikely to draw into the lineup unless there's an injury.
