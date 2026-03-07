Ty Young News: Logs first shutout of season

Young posted a 23-save shutout in AHL Abbotsford's 4-0 win over Colorado on Saturday.

This was Young's first shutout in 21 career AHL appearances. He's taken a step back this season with a 2-8-0 record, a 3.83 GAA and an .874 save percentage over 10 outings, though he hasn't worked as the starter. The 21-year-old won't be a major factor in the NHL for years, especially if his numbers don't improve.