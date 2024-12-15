Tye Felhaber News: Signs with Colorado

Felhaber signed a two-year contract with the Avalanche on Sunday.

Felhaber had already been with AHL Colorado on a minor-league deal. The 26-year-old forward has yet to play in the NHL, though he racked up eight goals and 13 points in 23 AHL games this year. With the Avs still dealing with injuries in their bottom six, Felhaber could eventually get a look in a depth role this season.