Tye Kartye News: Claimed by Rangers
Kartye was claimed off waivers by the Rangers from Seattle on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Kartye had three goals and five assists in 40 outings with the Kraken, prior to being placed on waivers Thursday. The 24-year-old could provide some fourth-line help to the Rangers for the remainder of the season.
