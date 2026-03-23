Tye Kartye News: Finds twine Sunday
Kartye scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.
Kartye had gone three contests without a point, though he had a five-game point streak prior to that. The 24-year-old was on the second line alongside J.T. Miller on Sunday since his usual center, Noah Laba, is out with a lower-body injury. Kartye has as many points in 12 games for the Rangers (eight) as he had in 40 outings with the Kraken prior to getting waived this season. He's an intriguing option for fantasy managers in deep formats who need a boost in hits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tye Kartye See More
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips5 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season109 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights175 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline BreakdownMarch 10, 2025
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the WeekJanuary 14, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tye Kartye See More