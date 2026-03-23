Tye Kartye headshot

Tye Kartye News: Finds twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Kartye scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

Kartye had gone three contests without a point, though he had a five-game point streak prior to that. The 24-year-old was on the second line alongside J.T. Miller on Sunday since his usual center, Noah Laba, is out with a lower-body injury. Kartye has as many points in 12 games for the Rangers (eight) as he had in 40 outings with the Kraken prior to getting waived this season. He's an intriguing option for fantasy managers in deep formats who need a boost in hits.

Tye Kartye
New York Rangers
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