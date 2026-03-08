Tye Kartye News: First point with new team
Kartye notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.
This was Kartye's first point in four games since the Rangers claimed him off waivers from the Kraken. The 24-year-old has gotten a chance to play regularly in the Rangers' bottom six, an opportunity he wasn't getting in Seattle. He has nine points, 31 shots on net, 112 hits, 25 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 44 appearances this season.
