Tye Kartye News: Lights lamp twice Wednesday
Kartye scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Kartye closed out the 2025-26 regular season in style after participating in three of the team's four goals, although the win did very little for the Rangers in the standings. The 24-year-old showed some promise since joining the Rangers via trade from the Kraken, posting 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 24 games with New York -- as opposed to his eight points in 40 contests with Seattle.
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