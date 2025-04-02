Tye Kartye News: Plucks apple in win

Kartye logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Kartye was scratched Monday versus the Stars, but he checked back in due to injuries to Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed) and Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed). Since the Kraken are out of playoff contention, Kartye may get more playing time as long as he can stay healthy. He's at 10 points, 53 shots on net, 160 hits, 29 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 59 appearances in a somewhat disappointing second NHL campaign.