Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tye Kartye headshot

Tye Kartye News: Plucks apple in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Kartye logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Kartye was scratched Monday versus the Stars, but he checked back in due to injuries to Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed) and Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed). Since the Kraken are out of playoff contention, Kartye may get more playing time as long as he can stay healthy. He's at 10 points, 53 shots on net, 160 hits, 29 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 59 appearances in a somewhat disappointing second NHL campaign.

Tye Kartye
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now