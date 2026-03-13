Tye Kartye headshot

Tye Kartye News: Point streak reaches four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Kartye recorded a goal, an assist and four hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Kartye has been on a tear of late and has recorded points in his last four games, tallying six points (two goals, four helpers) in that stretch. He had recorded just four points between the beginning of December and the Olympic break, so it's safe to say this stretch has been his most prolific stretch of the campaign by a wide margin.

Tye Kartye
New York Rangers
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