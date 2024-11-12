Tye Kartye News: Pots goal Tuesday
Kartye scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Kartye started the Kraken's comeback push with a tally at 2:50 of the second period. The 23-year-old has two points over two games since he was scratched last Tuesday in Colorado. Overall, he has two goals, one assist, 15 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-2 rating over 15 appearances. Kartye will need to show more on offense before he'll be considered an option for fantasy managers.
