Tye Kartye News: Pots goal Tuesday

Kartye scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kartye started the Kraken's comeback push with a tally at 2:50 of the second period. The 23-year-old has two points over two games since he was scratched last Tuesday in Colorado. Overall, he has two goals, one assist, 15 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-2 rating over 15 appearances. Kartye will need to show more on offense before he'll be considered an option for fantasy managers.