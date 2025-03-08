Fantasy Hockey
Tye Kartye headshot

Tye Kartye News: Rare goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 4:33pm

Kartye scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Kartye is better known for his hitting (149 in 50 games) than his scoring. He got the Kraken on the board in the first period after wheeling out from behind the net and wiring a quick shot past Samuel Ersson from the right circle. Kartye was recalled Thursday from Coachella Valley (AHL), where he had been on a three-game conditioning stint. Saturday's contest marked his first NHL game since Feb. 8 and his first goal since Dec. 5.

Tye Kartye
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
