Tye Kartye News: Scores in Tuesday's overtime loss

Kartye scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Kartye has two goals over seven contests since coming back from a conditioning loan with AHL Coachella Valley. The 23-year-old forward was scratched twice during the Kraken's three-game road trip last week, but he's gotten back to a regular role while Chandler Stephenson (upper body) has been sidelined. Kartye has had a bit of a sophomore slump with nine points, 51 shots on net, 159 hits, 26 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 56 appearances after a 20-point rookie year in 2023-24.