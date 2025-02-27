Tye Kartye News: Sent on conditioning loan

Kartye was assigned to AHL Coachella Valley on a conditioning loan Thursday.

Kartye has been scratched for the Kraken's first three games following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 23-year-old forward has slipped into a part-time role lately, so this conditioning loan will give a chance to get back up to game speed. Ben Meyers joined the NHL roster to fill a fourth-line role while Kartye is with the farm team.