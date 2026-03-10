Tye Kartye News: Two points in Philly

Kartye produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

After helping to set up Noah Laba for the game's opening tally early in the first period, Kartye wrapped up the scoring for the Rangers himself late in the second. Kartye has a goal and three points in the last two games, but offense isn't his primary role -- over five contests since joining the Rangers, he's dished out 18 hits.