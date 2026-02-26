Tye Kartye News: Waived Thursday
Kartye was put on waivers by Seattle on Thursday.
Kartye has three goals, eight points, 21 PIM and 98 hits in 40 appearances with Seattle in 2025-26. He's struggled to get into the lineup recently, appearing in just six of Seattle's past 21 games. Kartye is expected to head to the AHL if he goes unclaimed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tye Kartye See More
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season84 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights150 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown353 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the WeekJanuary 14, 2025
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tye Kartye See More