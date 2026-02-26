Tye Kartye headshot

Tye Kartye News: Waived Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kartye was put on waivers by Seattle on Thursday.

Kartye has three goals, eight points, 21 PIM and 98 hits in 40 appearances with Seattle in 2025-26. He's struggled to get into the lineup recently, appearing in just six of Seattle's past 21 games. Kartye is expected to head to the AHL if he goes unclaimed.

Tye Kartye
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tye Kartye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tye Kartye See More
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
84 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
150 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
353 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
January 14, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024